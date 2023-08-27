The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

David Alexander | More decisions going to ministers than Office of Impact Analysis

By David Alexander
August 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Good quality policymaking by ministers requires frank and fearless advice from public servants. One sure-fire way to bring about bad policy decisions is to wind back the ability of independent public servants to provide such advice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.