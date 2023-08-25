The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Capturing the voices of the Canberra Raiders in The Bleeding Green Interviews

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
August 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra historian Dr David Headon will be capturing the oral histories of some of the Raiders' greats. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Canberra historian Dr David Headon will be capturing the oral histories of some of the Raiders' greats. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The voices of Raiders greats - both from on the field and behind the scenes - will be captured in perpetuity in a series of oral histories, to be known as The Bleeding Green Interviews.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.