The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Sensitive Content

Antonius van de Zandt historical rape trial begins in ACT Supreme Court

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated August 29 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Antonius van de Zandt arrives at court on Monday. Picture by Tim Piccione
Antonius van de Zandt arrives at court on Monday. Picture by Tim Piccione

A man accused of raping his young niece in the middle of the night will claim he was "not awake" during the historical alleged act, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.