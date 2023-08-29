A Gowrie man will face court after he ran from police who were chasing him for alleged dangerous driving across seven ACT roads.
It is alleged he drove a black Dodge Ram utility in an unsafe manner on Gundaroo Drive, Horse Park Drive, Pialligo Avenue, the Monaro Highway, Lanyon Drive, Kambah Pool Road, and Damala Street in Waramanga.
Police successfully stopped the vehicle using a tyre deflation device along Namatjira Drive in Weston Creek, after which the man fled the scene.
After a short chase on foot about 11.15am on Monday, officers caught the 23-year-old man.
They were only alerted to the driver because he was spotted allegedly driving erratically at high speed between Sunday night and midday on Monday.
Police allege the man failed to stop for them "several" times and even "deliberately" drove towards police "numerous times".
ACT Policing said the driver was on parole, subject to a good behaviour bond, at the time of his arrest.
It is alleged the man had stolen the Dodge Ram from a house on McClung Street in Gungahlin, between 9.30pm on Saturday and 6.45am on Sunday morning.
Police further alleged about 12.40am on Tuesday, 22 August, the man also stole a silver Mercedes SUV from a Moncrieff home on Dulcie Holland Crescent.
Police have charged him with a total of 10 offences before the court.
On Tuesday, the man will face two counts of driving a vehicle towards police, two counts of driving a stolen vehicle, and two counts of possessing stolen property. He also faces single counts of dangerous driving, aggravated dangerous driving, possessing stolen property, and using fake registration plates.
Detective Acting Inspector Elizabeth Swain is the officer in charge of Operation TORIC, a targeted approach to dangerous driving and vehicle theft in the ACT. She said police were "astounded" by the man's blatant disregard for community safety.
"The driving behaviour of this man put himself, police, and other road users at significant risk," she said.
"Police respond quickly to reports of dangerous driving behaviour on ACT road as it endangers the lives of innocent members of our community.
"When this is linked to stolen motor vehicles and high-risk, high-harm behaviour, you will become a target of Operation TORIC and we will apprehend you."
ACT Policing is urging people who witnessed the black Dodge Ram being driven dangerously on August 27 and 28, or may have dash-cam footage of incidents involving the vehicle, to contact them.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7522453. Information can be provided anonymously.
