Anthony Williamson SC addresses criticism of sexual offence prosecutions

By Blake Foden
August 29 2023 - 5:30am
The ACT's acting top prosecutor has responded to criticism of his office's approach to sexual assault cases, saying it is "wrong as a matter of logic and common sense" to suggest everyone who is acquitted should never have stood trial.

