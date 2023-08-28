A drug trafficker who left a 3D-printed pistol in a BMW during a service claimed it was for "self-protection" as he sought to finance his father's funeral, a court has heard.
The man unwittingly brought methamphetamine to police, who were waiting to speak to him about the gun discovered under the front seat.
Jason Pakalani Tuiono faced the start of his sentencing proceedings in the ACT Supreme Court on Monday.
The 34-year-old, who is remanded in custody, previously pleaded guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine, unauthorised possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition.
On Monday, prosecutor Sam Bargwanna said Tuiono had committed the crimes "purely for financial gain".
"It was to finance the funeral and burial arrangements for his late father," Mr Bargwanna told the court.
He argued the court had "significant limitations" in sentencing Tuiono, who was on parole for offences in NSW at the time of his recent crimes.
The prosecutor said a warrant would be issued for Tuiono to return to NSW and serve two years behind bars once he was released from custody in the ACT.
Tuiono's barrister, Tahn O'Rourke, conceded a community-based sentence was not viable.
However, she argued the 34-year-old had "good prospects of rehabilitation, although guarded by ongoing drug risks".
Ms O'Rourke said Tuiono had purchased the gun for "self-protection" because "in having the drugs on him he could be placed in an unsafe position".
"Whilst the car is no appropriate place for storage there are places which are more unsafe," she told the court.
An agreed statement of facts states Tuiono dropped off his silver BMW to an auto shop in Belconnen for a service on March 2.
After Tuiono left the shop, an employee got into the vehicle and reached under the driver's seat to move it forward so he could reach the pedals properly.
The employee felt what he thought was a lever come loose in his hand. When the man looked down, he saw he had hold of the metal barrel of a gun.
When the man pulled it out, he saw what he believed to be a 3D-printed firearm and called police.
When police arrived, they declared the BMW a crime scene and waited for Tuiono to return and collect the car.
When the 34-year-old returned, he had a satchel containing more than $2500 mostly in $50 notes and more than 83 grams of methamphetamine.
This is almost six times the minimum trafficable quantity for methamphetamine.
In a recorded interview with police, Tuiono stated the bags of "ice" were for his own personal use and made "no comment" about several other matters put to him.
The satchel also held a poker machine receipt and a .22 calibre hollow point round of ammunition.
After searching the BMW, police also discovered digital scales, a teaspoon, latex disposable gloves, rubber bands, clip seal bags, more ammunition, and a bottle of "health shampoo" believed to contain a GHB substitute.
Photographs were also found in Tuiono's phone of him holding bags of methamphetamine, weighing the drugs on scales and posing with large bundles of money.
Justice Louise Taylor is set to hand down her sentence next month.
