Podiatrist-designed footwear brand FRANKIE4 is opening its ninth Australian store in Canberra at the end of October.
Chief executive Hilary McMillan said Canberra's "dynamic" ambience and "evolving" fashion landscape influenced the decision to come the capital.
"We are excited to turn this collective dream into a tangible reality," Ms McMillan said.
The new store will be on Manuka's Franklin Street and Canberra will be the fifth city to get one.
A surprising choice, some might say, considering the long-running stoush over plans for a luxury hotel on a landmark Manuka block that could have revitalised the shopping precinct.
Businesses in the area are keen for some more foot traffic and FRANKIE4 believes it is a prime location.
"We're incredibly excited to join the Canberra community. To celebrate our grand opening, we have lots of exciting plans in the works so stay tuned for all to be announced," Ms McMillan said.
She said the store's collection would cater to women of all ages and stages, including those who experience changes during pregnancy.
FRANKIE4 founder Caroline McCulloch was a podiatrist in Brisbane who started by designing shoes for her clients.
"With her years of experience and our exceptional footwear design team, we craft shoes that are both chic and deliver unmatched comfort, and this legacy has been going strong for over a decade," Ms McMillan said.
