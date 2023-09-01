The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

FRANKIE4 footwear to open new store Manuka's Franklin Street

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated September 1 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new FRANKIE4 store will open in Canberra's Manuka next month. Pictured here, a woman walks past a range of shoes from the brand. Picture supplied
A new FRANKIE4 store will open in Canberra's Manuka next month. Pictured here, a woman walks past a range of shoes from the brand. Picture supplied

Podiatrist-designed footwear brand FRANKIE4 is opening its ninth Australian store in Canberra at the end of October.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.