Minister for Employment Tony Burke has urged Federal Parliament to vote the government's latest industrial relations reforms through this year, so as to "close the loopholes that undercut pay and conditions".
The legislation, introduced by Mr Burke in the House of Representatives on Monday, proposes criminalising wage theft, introducing minimum standards for gig economy workers, and bolstering rights for labour hire and casual workers who are treated as permanent.
"This bill will close the loopholes which undermine and weaken our workplace relations system, and it will make Australian workplaces safer and fairer," Mr Burke told the lower house.
"The loopholes that have been harming workers, families, employers and our community can be closed here, this year, with this bill.
"Let's get this done."
The bill proposes allowing labour hire workers to apply to the Fair Work Commission to be paid at the same rate as employees of a business. It would not apply to small businesses.
Currently, workplaces with existing enterprise agreements can pay labour hire workers at a lower rate than employees.
It would set minimum standards for gig economy workers and crack down on employers treating casual workers as permanent.
Wage theft would also be criminalised, punishable with with jail terms of up to 10 years and fines of up to $7.8 million (or three times the amount underpaid if that is greater).
The bill also proposes increased regulations or protections in a suite of other areas, including allowing the Fair Work Commission to set minimum standards for the road transport industry, introducing industrial manslaughter as an offence and expanding the functions of the Asbestos Safety and Eradication Agency.
It would make it easier for Commonwealth and ACT first-responders to access compensation for PTSD.
The Greens and crossbench senators David Pocock and Jacqui Lambie had not seen drafts of the legislation, and have yet to respond to the bill.
