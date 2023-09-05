The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Rebecca Vassarotti tells heritage council to consider climate change as it makes decisions

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
September 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heritage Minister Rebecca Vassarotti, who has issued a list of priorities to the interim heritage council. Picture by Karleen Minney
Heritage Minister Rebecca Vassarotti, who has issued a list of priorities to the interim heritage council. Picture by Karleen Minney

The ACT heritage council has been tasked with considering the impacts of climate change and the environment for the first time when they decide how buildings are to be preserved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.