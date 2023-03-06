ACT heritage 'all care and no responsibility', needs to consider climate change, govt told

The ACT's heritage system is "all care and no responsibility", needing more resources to protect heritage places and changes to better recognise the impacts of climate change, the government has been told.
Dr Sophie Lewis, the ACT's commissioner for sustainability and the environment, has told an inquiry into the heritage system the ACT needs to incorporate explicit recognition of climate change risk into its heritage laws.
"There is no recognition of the role heritage places often play in conserving green space within Canberra's urban areas, contributing to the city's wildlife corridors and urban cooling," Dr Lewis' submission said.
"A more holistic and nuanced approach to how heritage and environmental matters are considered in the planning system could provide co-benefits to both areas."
Dr Lewis recommended a review of the way Ngunnawal sites and knowledge is protected under heritage rules and better support, including funding, for land managers to protect heritage places.
"ACT Heritage and the ACT Heritage Council appear to operate on an 'all care and no responsibility' model. Under current arrangements, management and preservation of heritage is the responsibility of the land manager," Dr Lewis wrote.
"ACT Heritage is therefore responsible for setting management conditions but has no practical or financial role in the implementation of these conditions."
The Legislative Assembly's standing committee on environment, climate change and biodiversity is considering the ACT's heritage system, with submissions due on March 31.
Meanwhile, the Canberra Liberals have expressed concern the government has not released an unredacted consultants' report on the operation of the heritage council.
The Nous Group report was handed to Heritage Minister Rebecca Vassarotti in November, prompting her to sack all the council members.
The review found the strained relationships between the council and inefficient heritage systems presented an "imminent risk to ACT heritage sites".
A request under freedom of information laws for the full report resulted in a heavily redacted version being released publicly last week.
The opposition's spokeswoman on heritage, Nicole Lawder, said the Canberra Liberals held deep concerns about the refusal to release the full report.
"Canberrans have a right to know why the Minister took the extraordinary action to suspend and then sack members of the council," Ms Lawder said.
"This comes at a time when community groups and residents are being asked to comment on district strategies and planning reform, but they don't know what the future of heritage looks like in the ACT."
Ms Lawder vowed to continue pushing for more information on heritage issues.
Ms Vassarotti said she supported the independent freedom of information process which determined not to release an unredacted copy of the report.
"This decision reflects my own judgement that the public interest needed to be weighed against the right to privacy and fair treatment for those who contributed to the report," Ms Vassarotti said in a statement.
"I have also worked to ensure that the privacy, safety and welfare of the members of the heritage council and the current ACT heritage officials who contributed to the review is protected."
The Heritage Minister said she was looking forward to announcing the interim council members soon.
"It is a government priority to have a functioning, effective and collaborative heritage council in place as soon as possible," she said.
"To ensure due diligence and best practice, there is a robust process of consultation to occur before I can appoint members. The recommendations must be considered by Cabinet, the ACT diversity offices, and the standing committee."
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
