The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Campbell Primary School students missed out in contentious building project

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated September 5 2023 - 9:12am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Campbell Primary School community missed out on almost $900,000 of facilities funding and has been forced to raise money to replace a futsal court it lost during a contentious school modernisation project, parents say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.