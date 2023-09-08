The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

NRL: The Canberra Raiders' right edge has massive job to do to stop Newcastle Knights

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
September 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's a target on Kalyn Ponga's injured right shoulder and the Canberra Raiders have vowed to come at it all game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.