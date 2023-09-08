The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Jordan Westin faces ACT Magistrates Court, accused of Oaks Estate siege

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated September 8 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Westin, who was refused bail on Friday. Picture supplied
Jordan Westin, who was refused bail on Friday. Picture supplied

A man accused of barricading himself in a unit for five hours armed with a knife attached to a hammer claims his neighbours were threatening his pregnant partner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.