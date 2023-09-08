A man accused of barricading himself in a unit for five hours armed with a knife attached to a hammer claims his neighbours were threatening his pregnant partner.
Jordan David John Westin "consumed 20 bongs" on the day of a "bizarre" alleged siege, a magistrate has said.
Westin, 37, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday, when he was charged with possessing an offensive weapon with intent.
He is yet to enter pleas.
A police document tendered to the court alleges about 4.20pm on Thursday officers responded to a disturbance at Oaks Estate.
Witnesses told officers they had seen Westin walking around a car park of a unit complex, making threats to kill residents by shooting them before returning to his apartment.
A short time later, witnesses claimed they saw Westin emerge wielding a large knife attached to a hammer and making further threats to kill.
It is alleged that when police tried to speak with Westin he barricaded himself inside his unit with two females, including his heavily pregnant partner.
The document states officers tried to negotiate with the man for several hours but "he continued to behave in an erratic and hostile manner".
Police claim about five hours later Westin eventually left the apartment and was arrested.
In court, Legal Aid lawyer Jeremy Banwell said his client had instructed him police allegations were "not an accurate transcription of events".
Mr Banwell told the court Westin claimed he was "threatened by a member of the local community including that they would try and cut out [his partner's] baby".
"There is a background in terms of interactions with neighbours," Mr Banwell said.
He argued Westin should be granted bail, with his partner due to give birth in six weeks being "a significant motivating factor".
Mr Banwell said he had also been instructed Westin did not use use any prohibited drugs, apart form cannabis.
A prosecutor opposed bail, but was not required to make submissions to the court.
Magistrate Glenn Theakston denied Westin bail, saying the alleged behaviour was "bizarre and serious".
Mr Theakston said a report had shown Westin "consumed 20 bongs" on the day in question.
"Significant cannabis use can make a mental health issue much, much worse," Mr Theakston stated.
Westin then spoke over the top of the magistrate, saying: "I can stop smoking marijuana, I can.
"My whole interaction with the police was trying to get the door unlocked."
Upon hearing he would be denied bail, Westin pointed at a journalist sitting in the public gallery, urging them to record his version of events.
Westin is set to face court again on September 28.
