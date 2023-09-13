Canberrans will be able to take a bus every 30 minutes on weekdays from the beginning of Term 4.
A new bus timetable released on Wednesday shows increased frequency of buses throughout the day from Monday, October 9.
The frequency had dropped following the Covid pandemic because drivers were retiring or changing jobs.
Deputy director general at Transport Canberra Ben McHugh said they were losing about 80 to 90 drivers a year.
But he said driver recruitment had picked up since then which allowed the increase in bus frequencies.
Now Transport Canberra has about 1000 drivers on the roster.
Mr McHugh said a return to 30-minute weekday frequencies meant improved services during the off-peak hours between 9.30am and 3.30pm across the network.
The new timetable has also refined school services based on school and community feedback.
However, the new timetable does not include changes to weekend bus services.
Mr McHugh said they planned to increase the frequency of buses on the weekends, especially Saturday afternoon, but it "relied heavily" on driver numbers.
He said drivers on the weekend worked on a voluntary basis. While they are paid penalty rates they are not rostered on and would nominate themselves to work overtime.
"We know reliable services are important to Canberrans and that our travel habits have changed in recent years. The new timetable considers all of our driver resources, post-COVID travel behaviours and the full Transport Canberra bus fleet," Mr McHugh said.
"The timetable also accommodates a number of construction projects such as raising London Circuit and the CIT Woden precinct and interchange."
Students and families are encouraged to check their school timetables and to plan ahead for the new school term. There are no changes to the light rail frequencies.
For more information on the new bus timetable, including school packs, please visit www.transport.act.gov.au.
