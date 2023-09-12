My partner, Joel, has minimal cooking skills, which had never been a problem in our house since I love to cook and he loves to wash the dishes. We had a great routine in place. That was, until I became pregnant with our daughter and my feet were so swollen that I could only stand on them for a minute at a time. Being the thoughtful partner that he is, Joel went out and bought a barbecue. He felt confident that he could grill a steak or a whole chicken that I had marinated the day before. From this, his passion for barbecuing and mine for finding the perfect side dishes began. I reached out to my friend Rachael from the American South for advice on how to make the best mac 'n' cheese and she directed me to a recipe by chef Ashley Christensen. Surprisingly to me, it used no roux. It was just cream and cheese, and one of the best mac 'n' cheeses I had ever eaten! I have tinkered with this recipe to make it my own, but it is heavily influenced by Ashley's recipe.