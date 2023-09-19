The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Turner man charged following alleged Gungahlin road rage

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
Updated September 20 2023 - 10:53am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have charged a 39-year-old Turner man following an alleged road rage incident on Majura Parkway on Sunday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Cadet Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.