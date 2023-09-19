Turner man charged following alleged Gungahlin road rage

Police have charged a 39-year-old Turner man following an alleged road rage incident on Majura Parkway on Sunday evening.
About 5.40pm, the driver of a white Toyota Hilux allegedly began tailgating and intimidating those in another vehicle along Majura Parkway.
The driver of the Hilux then allegedly proceeded to cut off the other vehicle, and brake-check them, before stopping abruptly in a left-turn lane, blocking any other vehicle from passing.
Police said the driver of the other vehicle chose to drive over the kerb to avoid further confrontation.
A passenger in the vehicle that was allegedly targeted filmed the incident and provided the footage to police.
On Tuesday night, police officers went an address in Turner and arrested the man.
He was charged with furious driving and drive while licence suspended. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 4.
Anyone who witnessed this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote reference number 7540479.
