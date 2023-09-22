Driving back to Canberra on Monday in hot, blustery winds, hoping my 2012 Rav4 and attached trailer would make it over the Clyde, turning off the air-conditioning on the really steep bits (does that actually make a difference?), the day felt ominous. The dry landscape was being whipped by strong, erratic winds. It wasn't such a surprise when, on Tuesday, a catastrophic fire danger was declared over parts of the coast.