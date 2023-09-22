Last week we felt a blast of what the upcoming El Nino summer might be like. Perhaps we'd forgotten, lulled by the lovely rain and moderate temperatures of last season's La Nina.
I was at the coast last weekend, enjoying the sunshine and warmth on Broulee Beach, periodically diving into the Arctic-temperature waters when the winds got too hot. The cold water is not unusual; the 30-plus temperatures in spring certainly are.
Driving back to Canberra on Monday in hot, blustery winds, hoping my 2012 Rav4 and attached trailer would make it over the Clyde, turning off the air-conditioning on the really steep bits (does that actually make a difference?), the day felt ominous. The dry landscape was being whipped by strong, erratic winds. It wasn't such a surprise when, on Tuesday, a catastrophic fire danger was declared over parts of the coast.
Things may have felt like they've settled down in the last few days, but this week's forecast temperatures for Canberra in the low to mid-20s are still above the September average high of 16 degrees and October average high of 20 degrees.
We are looking down the barrel of a very hot summer.
Which brings me, again, to the issue of public pools in Canberra. I know. Again. Why, oh why, are they an issue?
Like others have noted, local councils seems to be able to run an outdoor pool in even the smallest of communities without any drama.
In Canberra, public swimming pools seem to be treated like either an after-thought or as something with the complexity approaching a Mars landing.
Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council operates outside pools at Queanbeyan, Braidwood, Captains Flat and Bungendore.
The council's own staff run the pools, employing casuals over summer. The Queanbeyan outdoor pool is due to open on October 9 and the other three pools in early November.
The opening of the Braidwood pool may be delayed by a couple of weeks because a new $1 million amenities block and kiosk is currently under construction, with grant money from the NSW Government. If that does happen, a council spokesman said, the season would be extended further into March. They seem, you know, very organised.
Across the border in Canberra, and public swimming pools seem to be treated like either an after-thought or as something with the complexity approaching a Mars landing.
The outdoor pools in Canberra are due to open for the summer season at the end of October.
So, just to update you: no new managers have yet been announced for the Dickson, Civic, Tuggeranong, Stromlo or Gungahlin pools, despite a tender closing in April.
Developer Geocon, still, is refusing to comment on the Phillip pool after it acquired the lease late last year. It will not say if the pool is opening for summer or not.
Sports Minister Yvette Berry, based on a meeting with Geocon in January, expects it to open in November and has written to the company to give it the hurry up.
Geocon will only say "Nothing new to report".
The building behemoth is facing happy days anyway.
The Environment, Planning and Sustainable Directorate confirmed that under the new Territory Plan "any redevelopment of the Phillip pool site will be required to provide, at a minimum, a publicly accessible indoor, eight-lane 25-metre pool and associated amenities and facilities".
So, cue the construction of more units, that will include a 25-metre pool that nobody from the public will use.
A sad downgrade from the current Phillip pool facilities of a 50-metre pool, large secondary kids' pool and baby wading pool.
The government needs to remember not everyone in Canberra owns their own pool and plenty of people will need a place to cool off this summer.
