A big effort is being made to counter false information about the Voice referendum among minority communities.
"Misinformation is polluting people's decision-making, and that's why we need to give people the right information," Amar Singh said.
He's one of the most prominent people in the Australian Sikh community who has been campaigning in Canberra for a yes vote.
He is something of a celebrity as the 2023 Australian of the Year Local Hero and founder of the charity Turbans4Australia. As part of a 25,000 campaigning road trip around Australia, he visited Canberra's Sikh temple and attended a barbecue in Gunghalin.
The aim was to spread the word, and often to counter false words. The amount of misinformation out there was "lunatic", he said.
The particular falsehood he is trying to counter is that an Indigenous advisory body to Parliament would give rights to Aboriginal groups to take property.
"There's false information, along the lines of 'they'll take your house' - all these silly things that don't make sense.
"So I explain - and people say 'yes"."
Mr Singh left Sydney on August 1 on his 25,000-kilometre road trip to promote the Indigenous Voice to Parliament to religious, multicultural and regional communities.
He said Sikhs had a particular reasons for feeling strongly in favour of the Voice, namely Sikhs and Australian Indigenous peoples suffered under the British colonists.
The Punjab where Sikhism is strong was split in two when the British left India. One half was in Pakistan and the other in the newly independent India. More than 15 million people were uprooted and more than a million people died in sectarian violence.
"We've seen the suffering because of colonial times," Mr Singh said, "so we can understand the pain and suffering of Indigenous people."
He's been meeting local community leaders in Canberra and Queanbeyan.
Shanti Reddy is one of the most active campaigners for a "yes" vote in Gunghalin. He and other volunteers spend their time doorknocking and leafletting. Twice a week, they hand out leaflets at the tram stop at the end of the line in Gunghalin. There also about a hundred volunteers in Canberra who call people in South Australia.
"It's been very demanding of time. It can be very draining because of the divide, especially the stuff on social media, that vitriol," Mr Reddy said.
All the same, he thinks people have largely been positive. "There are very few no voters in Gunghalin," he reckoned.
He's had a little abuse but not on a racial basis. Other volunteers who are white have had the same, he said.
"People sometimes yell at me, 'shame on you', but I ignore it.
He put a "yes" sign at the front of his house and it was vandalised - he said it was ripped and "no" was scrawled across it.
He is phlegmatic: "People are passionate," he said. And he thinks most people he talks to will vote "yes".
