The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Governments backs dozens of new protection proposals after Privacy Act review

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
September 27 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The federal government has backed a new test to strengthen personal data protection and a proposal to update the definition of 'personal information' in response to a review of Australia's privacy laws but will undertake further consultation before committing to the changes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.