However, I hear from colleagues that Defence struggles to accept failure in the pursuit of innovation. They say there is still a need to consider how to manage the risks of innovation without stymying their efforts. The annual State of the Service report, which assesses the Australian Public Service, last considered the role of risk and innovation at length in 2017-18 and briefly in 2018-19, but not in depth since. Jennifer Jackett notes that what matters for defence innovation in new technologies, like AI, is strong networks connecting researchers and entrepreneurs; and, most importantly, institutional and cultural environments that embrace risk, experimentation and collaboration between defence and industry.