Dessert is just a choice of two, so we take all of the above. The staff, who hustle about in their burnt caramel aprons, have left us plenty of time before the second sitting and they haven't missed a beat all night. "The dessert" (or it could also be called "one of two desserts"), is a Vietnamese salted coffee ganache, with condensed milk ice cream and wild puffed rice ($16). The light and airy puffs float on a thick caramel/coffee ganache, delicious at first bite, but hard to finish without calling for help.

