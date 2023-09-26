After a well-timed pause, my bombetta pugliese ($42) is brought to the table. I have a weakness for the meat-on-meat-on-meat kind of dish, so this slow-cooked pork neck, 'nduja (a Calabrian spreadable sausage filling) and sausage wrapped up in pancetta was hard to pass up. Served on a thick tomato sauce, it was rich and smoky; the aftertaste had zing and lingered without overstaying its welcome. This was a satisfying and well-crafted serving. Beside the meat was a fennel salad, that came as an able companion to the dense meat. Too often salads on the side are a perfunctory presence on the plate, designed to trick the eyeballs to balance the plate but left to disappoint the taste buds. Here, though, the salad was doing its share of the work, in harmony rather than an off-key addition.