And Linda squeezed in a response in a very busy life: "We had a big push for work-based childcare back in the '70s but it never really took off. I was involved in a trial at a workplace that had both space and resources where we made our own holiday at work program. We employed enthusiastic trained childcare staff (they were plentiful, not like today) and used a large conference room and outdoor area for our holiday club. Our employer covered insurance and employment responsibilities and we parents covered the cost of the wages and craft supplies. It worked well but required the right number of people needing it, a large employer and a lot of upfront organising. I guess not unlike some parents I know who share a nanny. Must run, the grandchildren are being dropped off to my own school holiday program at my house and will arrive any minute."