A block of commercial shops would be demolished to make way for more than 100 residential and serviced apartments in old Kingston, under plans submitted for development approval.
Developer Zapari is behind the proposal for 10 Kennedy Street, Kingston.
The site currently houses 10, two-storey commercial units, which the developer has purchased in a "progressive acquisition".
The total purchase price is unclear, however CoreLogic records show five of the units sold for $1 million each in June.
Zapari, through the owners corporation of units plan 323, is seeking approval to demolish the units and build a four-storey development with 57 serviced apartments and 54 residential apartments.
The proposal also includes a rooftop garden and two levels of basement car parking with 157 car spaces, five motorbike spaces, 55 resident storage cages.
Zapari general manager developments Nathan Ross said the group looked at all options for the site, including commercial shops.
However community feedback was in favour of more apartments, he said.
"What they really needed were people there servicing the existing cafes, restaurants and small businesses," Mr Ross said.
Community consultation, which began in January, also helped to shape the building's design.
Mr Ross said the initial arched facade was not supported by the community, who instead wanted to see a "rectilinear" style.
"Then from there, it was really about nipping and tucking that design with some of the comments that were raised by the community," he said.
The application states the final design was the result of a collaborative process with the Kingston Barton Residents Group.
Of the 54 residential apartments, 40 would be at least three-bedroom options.
They would be geared towards owner-occupiers who were downsizing from larger homes, not so much investors, Mr Ross said.
The remaining 14 units would be an even split of one- and two-bedroom layouts.
The "opulent" apartments would feature an "abundance of light, ample space and luxurious amenities", the application states.
The residential apartments would occupy the top three levels, with 57 serviced apartments spread across the ground and lower ground levels.
Mr Ross said Zapari typically managed its own serviced accommodation "in house" but also had long-term partnerships with brands like Accor.
A new rear laneway has also been proposed to provide waste, substation and basement access from Eyre Street. A publicly accessible pedestrian walkway would connect the laneway to Kennedy Street.
Public feedback on the development application closes on October 23.
Zapari is the developer behind other major Canberra projects such as Molonglo Falls in Coombs and The Shard in Woden.
The developer also submitted an application in mid-2022 for a Sebel-branded hotel in Batemans Bay.
