The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra surgeon Dr Amir Butt proposes medical centre on site of former Turner childcare

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
September 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Canberra surgeon is hoping to build a four-storey health centre in the inner north, with a focus on minor surgical treatments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.