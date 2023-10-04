Heavy rainfall in the ACT this week will buy time against the threat of grassfires and may allow firefighters to complete more hazard reduction burns before a run of hotter, drier days.
Poor air quality caused by dust and smoke is also expected to be the biggest risk to public health this summer, surpassing the threat of COVID-19, the Chief Health Officer has said.
"We've reviewed and updated our guidance and our recommendations about the air quality categories and what we're recommending people to do," Kerryn Coleman said.
"We're also lucky enough now to have a bit more of a supply of masks available. Our refined recommendations that will be coming out within the next month nationally will include some specific recommendations around masks."
Canberra's air quality was for a time the worst globally in major cities during the 2019-20 bushfire season, when smoke from surrounding fires collected across the capital.
More than 30 deaths were attributed by medical researchers to the heavy smoke haze in December 2019 and January 2020, while a royal commission heard modelling showed 445 deaths were directly linked to bushfire smoke in the same season.
ACT Rural Fire Service chief officer Rohan Scott on Wednesday said forecasts of below-average rainfall and above-average temperatures would deliver significant grass growth through spring, contributing to the risk of fast-moving grass fires.
"That will be our biggest risk as we move into the summer period. As we enter into the new year, our forest fuels will start to dry out and they'll become a risk in the forested areas too," Mr Scott said.
Mr Scott said the rain would add to soil moisture levels and offer a reprieve from grass fire risk in the coming weeks.
"What it may actually do is give us a good window of opportunity to do some hazard reduction burning in the coming weeks," he said.
"So if the opportunity is there, if it's safe, if the weather allows us to do it ... you will see some hazard reductions."
Mr Scott said the ACT was not entering the bushfire season with the same dry soil levels as were experienced at the start of the 2019-20 season, when significant areas in the ACT burned.
"We're asking the ACT community to not become complacent with the three years of wet weather," he said.
"Our next big season, unfortunately if it's not this year, is the year after or the year after that. It's just a cycle of fire in the landscape across Australia.
"That's why we're asking you to prepare your property."
Mr Scott said the Rural Fire Service had 526 members and included 42 volunteers who have qualified as basic firefighters.
Dr Coleman and the acting ACT Ambulance Service chief officer, Greg Brown, said Canberrans needed to be alert to the signs of heat-related illness, stay hydrated, support each other and be prepared for the impact of hot weather.
"Every single one of us are at risk of the effects of heat related injury or illness. But certain population groups carry a high risk," Mr Brown said, pointing to those who were very young or old, pregnant or had pre-existing medical conditions.
"If you are feeling dizzy, lightheaded, inability to concentrate, cramps in your muscles, nausea or vomiting, you may have sustained a heat injury or illness," he said.
"Thirst is not a great indicator of a heat injury because if you're thirsty, you're already dehydrated."
Meanwhile, 92 new State Emergency Service volunteers have completed training and added to the ACT's ranks ahead of the bushfire and storm season.
ACT SES chief officer Anthony Draheim said Canberrans also needed to take action to ensure they were prepared for potentially hazardous weather.
"ACT SES is asking Canberrans for their support. You can help us by ensuring your home is prepared all year round for a storm. Trim overhanging trees, know what to do in a storm or flood event, and ensure you have an emergency plan, including home emergency kit with supplies that will last for at least 72 hours," Mr Draheim said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.