The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Rain to dull fire threat in ACT as warning sounded for summer of air quality risk

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
October 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Heavy rainfall in the ACT this week will buy time against the threat of grassfires and may allow firefighters to complete more hazard reduction burns before a run of hotter, drier days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.