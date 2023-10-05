The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Katie Mack's ACT Meteors eye maiden win over defending WNCL champions Tasmania

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated October 5 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katie Mack and the Meteors return to Canberra this week. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Katie Mack and the Meteors return to Canberra this week. Picture by Keegan Carroll

It sounds a little crazy to hear Katie Mack starting to wonder if she "still had enough talent to play".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.