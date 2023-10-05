It sounds a little crazy to hear Katie Mack starting to wonder if she "still had enough talent to play".
The ACT Meteors captain says it with a laugh but she had been scratching around for runs during the pre-season and went into the first round of the WNCL wondering where her next score was going to come from.
She needn't have worried with an unbeaten 95 to start her season. Now Mack wants that form to morph into wins when the Meteors face defending champions Tasmania at Phillip Oval on Sunday.
"We were unfortunate to go down to SA but we had a few good performances in there. We're really looking forward to this weekend, it'll be tough against Tassie," Mack said.
"They've won the last two seasons but it will be a good challenge for us. We're getting better and better each game, so hopefully we stack on the runs and let our bowling unit defend it on the weekend.
"The thing about Tassie is they're very consistent performers, so we know they're going to be good. We know as well, on our best day out, that we're definitely going to be a challenge for them. If we put on a good batting performance, we'll definitely be a chance of winning."
The two sides meet again on Tuesday, with ACT pathways product Alana Horsfall in line to make her WNCL debut.
Horsfall has been called in by coach Erin Osborne at the expense of Olivia Porter, following an impressive showing during last week's North versus South series.
