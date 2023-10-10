Preheat the oven to 180°C.

To make the base, melt the butter in a heavy-bottomed medium pot over a low heat. Remove from the heat. Add in the flour and the icing sugar, mixing at first with a wooden spoon and then, when it cools down a little, with your hands to combine. Divide the mix in half and press onto the bottoms of 2 x 20cm springform tins (you don't need to go up the sides here). Make sure the bases are quite firm and even. Bake the bases for 20 minutes (no more), swapping them around in the oven halfway through cooking so they are evenly pale golden, then remove.

Meanwhile, make the filling. In a wide metal bowl, whip the eggs until creamy, about five minutes. Beat in the lemon juice. Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt, then stir in the sugar. Add to the eggs along with the vanilla and beat in well. Scrape evenly over the two crusts being sure to cover the edges.

Lower the oven just a little to 175°C (325°F) and bake for 20 minutes, until set and pale gold on top, again swapping the tins around halfway through cooking. Remove from the oven and sift a very little icing sugar over while still hot.