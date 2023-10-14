The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Concerns at 'severe issues' in cardiology trainee supervision at Canberra Hospital

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
October 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A training college is still concerned about "severe issues" facing trainee supervision in Canberra Hospital's cardiology department, despite improvements in other areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.