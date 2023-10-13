Canberra United were scrambling to finalise their paperwork this week to avoid a potential points deduction to start their season.
Days before kick-off in their season-opener in Adelaide on Sunday, it's understood United were in danger of being fined or docked points over the number of players they've signed.
All A-League Women clubs are required to have a minimum of 18 senior players, four scholarship players and a third goalkeeper either as part of the 22-person squad or as an extra youth development player.
Furthermore, the deadline for registration of those players is Saturday before the first game of the 2023-24 A-League Women season begins, which is Central Coast versus Newcastle at 5pm.
The Canberra Times learned that a possible administrative mishap nearly put United at risk of not meeting that deadline, however the club is believed to have since finalised and registered their entire squad as required, with new players to be officially revealed soon.
Canberra United confirmed in a statement: "Two more players are signed and set to be announced next week."
United currently have 20 players known to be signed, with 19 present at their season launch earlier this week.
Per the Australian Professional Leagues, clubs face a costly penalty if they bungle player registration, but Canberra United have not been guilty of any breach as of Friday.
"A range of sanctions may be issued if a club breaches the minimum, ranging from a financial penalty to loss of points," an APL spokesperson told The Canberra Times.
"We work closely with all clubs on an ongoing basis to ensure that they comply with regulations.
"Until after tomorrow's deadline, we are not in a position to confirm the specifics of the status of any club."
Last season, Canberra United was put on the back foot with points deducted at a crucial time as they pushed to play finals.
That issue was related to the use of an ineligible substitute in a game, however an appeal by Capital Football to the APL saw the points deduction overturned.
The team are set to travel to Adelaide on Saturday with kick-off on Sunday afternoon at Hindmarsh Stadium.
Captain Michelle Heyman is six short of becoming the first player in A-League Women history to score 100 goals in what is set to the biggest season yet.
The competition has expanded to 12 teams and for the first time there will be a full home-and-away, 22-game season.
Following the Women's World Cup in July and August some big-name Matildas including Canberra's own Lydia Williams are all re-joining the domestic competition too.
Sunday: Adelaide United v Canberra United, Hindmarsh Stadium, 3pm.
