A woman is dead and a man is in hospital after a head-on crash on a dirt road.
NSW Police said the two-vehicle crash happened on a dirt road, 45km north-east of Yass, about 7.10am on Monday, October 16.
They said emergency services were called to Rugby Road at Bevendale after a northbound ute and a hatchback collided head-on.
"The woman driving the hatchback died at the scene; while the man driving the ute was airlifted to Canberra Hospital suffering a number of injuries," police said in a statement.
They said the road was closed as of 9.45am, and officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit were travelling there to examine the scene.
They asked anyone with information about the crash to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
