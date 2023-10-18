Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich has urged players and spectators to brush aside the disappointment of losing a home game and embrace the A-League's new Unite Round.
United is one of the losers from the move to set up soccer's version of Magic Round, with all games across the men's and women's competitions played in Sydney.
While A-League bosses have created an extra round in the men's season to accommodate the weekend, they have decided to incorporate Unite Round into the women's schedule and it will be played as round 12 in mid-January.
As a result, five teams have lost a home game for the year. For Canberra, it's their clash with Adelaide United on Saturday, January 13.
The rejigged draw raised eyebrows across the league, with Sydney FC the designated away team for their clash with Western United, despite it being played at the Sydney Football Stadium. As a result, the Sky Blues effectively receive a 12th home game, while clubs such as Canberra United will only play 10 matches at home.
The Western Sydney Wanderers are the home team for their Unite Round match in Parramatta.
It's understood there was little consultation between the Australian Professional Leagues and Canberra officials before the shift was finalised.
Capital Football is currently without a chief executive, after the organisation confirmed on Wednesday that former boss Ivan Slavich had tendered his resignation on September 29.
As a "home" game, Canberra United members will still receive entry to the game at Leichhardt Oval as part of their membership.
The APL did not respond to a request for comment, instead referred The Canberra Times to a Frequently Asked Questions page on the A-Leagues website.
Popovich is disappointed his side will lose a match at McKellar Park but urged fans to drive up the highway and support his team.
"Losing a home game is tough, but 50 per cent of teams were going to and we were one of the unfortunate ones," Popovich said.
"We need to take advantage of our home games. If you're a supporter, get out to McKellar, we're pushing to sell out our first home match with a record crowd. Unite Round is an opportunity for people to run down the highway and make a day of it."
Wednesday's announcement came as part of a rejigged deal with the NSW government, with the grand final reverting to the old format of being hosted by the highest ranked side. The change comes after a fan revolt following the initial move last season.
The shift means Canberra United could host the A-League Women's grand final if they earn the right to do so, however it's understood the APL retains all revenue from finals matches regardless of where they are played.
As a result, the loss of a home game during the season will see Capital Football take a financial hit from ticket and matchday sales.
The organisation is already under financial strain and chairman Angelo Konstantinou said they are currently negotiating compensation with league bosses.
"The APL's dealing with all those things so we're working with them to work through all those challenges [around compensation for the club and members]," Konstantinou said.
"We've been in discussions with them for a little bit. We haven't landed anywhere yet, but the APL is helping everybody to progress with this Unite Round which brings everybody together in the one city."
