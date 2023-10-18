The Canberra Times
A-League Women: Canberra United loses home game to Unite Round

By Cameron Mee
October 19 2023 - 5:30am
Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich has urged players and spectators to brush aside the disappointment of losing a home game and embrace the A-League's new Unite Round.

