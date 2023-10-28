Canberra's drug health services are not expecting a significant increase in demand with new decriminalisation laws taking effect.
The ACT's new laws, which started on Saturday, are focused on treating drug addiction as a health issue, rather than a criminal one.
The changes have been broadly welcomed by health services who deal with drug addiction but critics have questioned whether the territory has the right health support systems in place.
However, most services say they are not expecting a huge influx in the initial months of the changes.
Under the changes, a person can either be fined $100 or take part in a drug diversion program.
People who choose to take part in a drug diversion program will only need to attend a one-hour information and education session held by a team in Canberra Health Services.
In this session a person will be asked about their current drug use, their historical drug use and their willingness to change their drug habits. They will be referred to further treatment if they wish but this will not be mandatory.
The hour-long session can be in-person or over the phone.
Canberra Health Services has employed only one extra staff member in the drug treatment and support services team who will hold the drug information sessions.
"We feel quite confident that's enough for any changes that are going to come so really for us it is building on our existing service and hopefully broadening our reach to more people," Canberra Health Services executive director of alcohol and drug services Katie McKenzie said.
Ms McKenzie said the service was an existing service and people were already referred by the police. She said a significant increase in demand was not expected.
"The big and most important change is that everybody has the option of being referred to us. It's not a choice made by police, it's a choice made by the person," she said.
"We're not expecting a significant increase in demand. Diversion and response to diversion is already a core part of what we do."
Specialist treatment services are unsure how many people will choose to undertake further treatment following the one-hour session.
Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drug Association ACT chief executive officer Anita Mills said this is why it is critically important that the government effectively monitors data around people accessing the services.
"It will be really important for not only us to be gathering that data but for the ACT government to have a really robust monitoring and evaluation framework in place as well," she said.
"The government has shown an openness to working with the sector, even to get the reforms to the point that they're at now."
Ms Mills said the government would need to be willing to increase funding if this was the case, beyond the funds given in this year's territory budget.
"There were some budget announcements for increased funding into some aspects of the sector earlier this year in the ACT but if there is a substantial increase in demand then that is obviously a very important conversation," she said.
Directions Health Services runs the ACT's fixed pill testing site in the city, alongside other drug-related treatments. Chief executive Bronwyn Hendry said the organisation is not sure whether or when demand for treatment services will increase.
"We're hoping it will reduce stigma and discrimination in the community and encourage help seeking ... if people really would benefit from some ongoing care, hopefully, they'll be less reluctant to come forward and feel less shame associated with their substance use," she said.
Directions have been advocating for the hours at the pill testing facility to be extended, it currently operates only on Thursday from 10am to 1pm and Friday night from 6pm to 9pm.
Ms Hendry said the decriminalisation laws could prompt more people to come forward and have their drugs tested without fear of being arrested on their way to the facility.
The Canberra Alliance for Harm Minimisation and Advocacy is anticipating increased demand. The organisation has expanded their office to include more treatment rooms for people.
The organisation provides peer-based support to drug users. CAHMA executive director Chris Gough said they were hopeful decriminalisation would lead to less stigma around drug use and would encourage more people to come forward for support.
"We are doing a big communication campaign but we're also expending our offices. We're getting three new rooms for people to come in, to do consultations with our peer workers, doctors and in-reach workers that we have," he said.
"We're hoping that more people are going to come in and visit us at CAHMA to have those important discussions about drug use and how people can use drugs more safely and when they're ready to move on in life in a safe way."
