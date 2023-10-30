Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee is calling on the ACT government to spend more money in Canberra's neighbourhoods.
Ms Lee is moving a motion in the Legislative Assembly in an attempt to highlight "neglected Canberra suburbs". She said she receives complaints on a daily basis from people who have been waiting for things to be fixed.
"Canberrans are feeling let down and neglected as they look around their neighbourhoods and see broken footpaths, overgrown verges and parks, roads riddled with potholes, overflowing rubbish bins, playgrounds broken and lacking shade, and neglected waterways," she said.
"Every day, I receive complaints from members of the community who are fed up with the state of their suburbs, fed up with waiting weeks, months and even years for things to be fixed and are fed up with being neglected by this Labor-Greens government."
Ms Lee's motion will say the government has increased the amount of taxpayer revenue over recent years and this should be redirected into spending money to make improvements in Canberra's neighbourhoods.
"The extra hundreds of millions of dollars Andrew Barr is collecting from Canberra ratepayers year after year is not going back into our neighbourhoods," she said.
"It's not going back into our suburbs and it is clearly not going into our essential local services."
