Second time's the charm as Assembly backs Belconnen to Civic bus route improvement

By Jasper Lindell
November 2 2023 - 5:30am
Labor, the Greens and the Liberals have agreed to back more planning work to improve the bus corridor between Belconnen and the city and committed to completing improvements by October 2028 in the second time the issue was debated this year.

