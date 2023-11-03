The Canberra Times
Israel's moral power ebbing away in Gaza human rights catastrophe

Jack Waterford
Jack Waterford
Updated November 3 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 12:10pm
Israel's strategic choices, as Israelis see it, are rather like those sometimes argued for Australia. It wants powerful friends but cannot take them for granted. Ultimately it must depend on itself, if needs be alone.

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

