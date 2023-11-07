Times Past: November 8, 1993

On this day in 1993, The Canberra Times reported on the end of a journey that was 75 years in the making. The Unknown Australian Soldier finally came 'home' to rest in the nation's capital.
Silence fell in Kings Hall when the field-gun limber carrying the coffin of the Unknown Australian Soldier arrived at the old Parliament House.
The fallen digger is nearing the end of his long journey from Villiers-Bretinneux, where he was among the thousands of Australian soldiers who helped create the ANZAC legend 75 years before.
Only about 70 people were in Kings Hall at first, held back by ropes from the solitary and distinctive red-velvet draped catafalque where the coffin was to be placed. Many dignitaries, visitors and forces personnel covered the steps, and photographers and cameramen jostled for position, eager to record the entry of the all-forces bearer party and the coffin.
As the party and the coffin passed, strain was etched on the faces of the bearers as they halted and lifted the Unknown Soldier to their shoulders. The silence was palpable. The party moved towards the waiting catafalque with precision, then gently placed their charge on its velvet pedestal. There it will lie in state until Thursday, when it will be taken to its final resting place in the Hall of Memory at the Australian War Memorial, to be entombed as a field marshal.
In twos and threes, members of the official party moved forward to place single white roses near the cross. The first to do so was the Mayor of Ypres, Andre Verstraete. The final white rose was laid by Warrant Officer Peter Prewett, the Regimental Sergeant Major of the Army. He saluted briskly and after a brief pause the ceremony came to an end.
