Times Past: November 8, 1993

As the party and the coffin passed, strain was etched on the faces of the bearers as they halted and lifted the Unknown Soldier to their shoulders. The silence was palpable. The party moved towards the waiting catafalque with precision, then gently placed their charge on its velvet pedestal. There it will lie in state until Thursday, when it will be taken to its final resting place in the Hall of Memory at the Australian War Memorial, to be entombed as a field marshal.