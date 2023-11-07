The Canberra Times
Times Past: November 8, 1993

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
November 8 2023 - 12:00am
On this day in 1993, The Canberra Times reported on the end of a journey that was 75 years in the making. The Unknown Australian Soldier finally came 'home' to rest in the nation's capital.

