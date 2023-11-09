The Canberra Times
Analysis

Curtis Scott, Tom Starling fighting for justice after charges dismissed

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
November 10 2023 - 5:30am
The fallout from Curtis Scott's brutal arrest by NSW Police is still ongoing - more than three-and-a-half years after he was handcuffed while asleep, capsicum-sprayed and Tasered.

