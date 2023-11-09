The fallout from Curtis Scott's brutal arrest by NSW Police is still ongoing - more than three-and-a-half years after he was handcuffed while asleep, capsicum-sprayed and Tasered.
So NRL stars Jack Wighton and Latrell Mitchell shouldn't hold their breath if they decide to take action against the ACT police.
They also shouldn't expect any internal investigation into their arrest by the AFP's Professional Standards team to be released anytime soon, either.
The pair had charges dismissed in the ACT Magistrates Court last week after one of the police officers involved, Sergeant David Power, gave "false evidence".
It led to Raiders chief executive Don Furner slamming the police and the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for wasting taxpayers' money.
They're in the process of seeking costs and are considering taking action against police.
ACT Police Minister Mick Gentleman said the police had begun an internal investigation last week.
But it's unlikely to be a quick process.
The Canberra Times asked Gentleman's office if the review would be made public only to be referred to ACT Policing.
The police were also contacted for comment but no response had been received by the time of writing.
Scott's nightmare, endured at the hands of NSW Police, still hasn't come to a conclusion despite having charges of assaulting police dropped in September 2020.
The former Canberra Raiders centre has since sued the NSW Police for his treatment - a matter that's still before the court.
Scott's lawyer Sam Macedone told The Canberra Times the police still hadn't filed their defence for the matter and mediation still had to occur.
If a resolution can't be achieved in mediation, then the matter will go to a hearing, but Macedone didn't expect that would be held until next year - more than four years after the incident occurred.
It's believed the NSW Professional Standards Command has conducted an investigation into the police treatment of Scott and potentially some disciplinary action has been taken - but that has not been made public.
It would only become public if it was presented during the hearing.
"As the matter remains before the courts, it would be inappropriate to comment further," a NSW Police spokesperson told The Canberra Times.
Macedone expected a hearing to take place "some time during the course of next year" - if a resolution couldn't be made during mediation.
"I dare say they're not going to lay down, so it's going to be a bit of a fight, but if that's what they want then I'm happy to take it public," he said.
It's a similar story when it comes to Raiders hooker Tom Starling's "assault" by NSW Police on the Central Coast, which occurred in December 2020.
He was finally cleared of all charges in February this year and is still in the process of seeking damages.
NSW Police confirmed they were undertaking a criminal investigation of the police officers who left Starling bloodied and bruised.
"Investigators from Professional Standards Command are leading a criminal investigation in relation to the action of officers at an incident on the Central Coast on Saturday, December 5, 2020," the spokesperson said.
"As their inquiries are ongoing, no further information is available."
