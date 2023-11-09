The Canberra Times
Bill Shorten appoints Victor Dominello to lead myGov panel

Justine Landis-Hanley
Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated November 9 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 1:10pm
Minister for Government Services Bill Shorten has announced former NSW Liberal Minister Victor Dominello will chair a new advisory group designing the future of myGov, as the government moves to crack down on scammers targeting the app.

