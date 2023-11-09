The Canberra Times
Greens stage second protest calling for ceasefire in Gaza

By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated November 9 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 5:37pm
The Greens staged their second protest in Parliament for the week demanding the Albanese government call for a ceasefire in Gaza, as the humanitarian crisis there worsens.

