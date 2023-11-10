The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Ebony Bennett | Massive gap between rhetoric and actions on emissions

Ebony Bennett
By Ebony Bennett
November 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Farmers know you can't fatten a pig on market day and scientists know you can't reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 while expanding coal, oil and gas production.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ebony Bennett

Ebony Bennett

Canberra Times columnist

Ebony Bennett is deputy director for The Australia Institute and a former Greens media advisor and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.