The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

David McBride trial shows our government's priorities are misplaced

By Kobra Moradi, Rawan Arraf
November 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Next week marks three years since the release of the Brereton Report, which shed light on Australia's clandestine operations in Afghanistan and allegations of heinous war crimes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.