The Canberra Raiders' NRLW team could be set to host their standalone home games next year at Seiffert Oval or Belconnen Raiders.
The 2024 NRLW draw was revealed on Monday, and featured four Raiders games in the capital, including two double-headers with the NRL at Canberra Stadium and two standalone fixtures.
Raiders chief executive Don Furner said last season's standalone games at Canberra Stadium were a success, but they will keep an open mind about hosting them at a smaller venue next year.
"We're continually having discussions about that. We have spent a fair bit of money upgrading Belconnen Raiders - on the scoreboard, the changerooms and the dugout. So it could host," he said.
"It's only small - it hasn't got more [capacity] than 1000 probably. We could also go to Seiffert Oval.
"So we'll keep looking at that. But the last game that we had [at Canberra Stadium] as a standalone was fantastic. There were kids on the field, it was a big crowd and it was a good atmosphere."
Last season the Raiders fell heartbreakingly short of a finals debut with a final-round loss to the Titans at home.
Despite the defeat, coach Darrin Borthwick was ecstatic with their performance in an inaugural season for the Raiders women and now they'll look to continue that momentum.
About half of the NRLW squad are understood to be on one-year contracts, meaning Borthwick will have a busy off-season re-signing or discovering new talent to add to the women's team.
"You have got time with that. They don't come in till late May, early June," Furner said.
"So it'll be interesting to see who Darrin signs up, but he's working on it every day."
The highlights for the Raiders next season include:
View the full 2024 Raiders' NRLW draw below.
ROUND ONE
Sunday, July 28: Tigers v Raiders at Campbelltown, 1.45pm
ROUND TWO
Saturday, August 3: Raiders v Knights at Canberra, 11.05am
ROUND THREE
Saturday, August 10: Raiders v Sharks at Canberra, 12.45pm
ROUND FOUR
Saturday, August 17: Broncos v Raiders at Brisbane, 11.05am
ROUND FIVE
Saturday, August 24: Raiders v Cowboys at Canberra, 12.45pm
ROUND SIX
Sunday, August 31: Roosters v Raiders at Sydney, 6.10pm
ROUND SEVEN
Saturday, September 7: Dragons v Raiders at Kogarah, 12.45pm
ROUND EIGHT
Sunday, September 15: Raiders v Eels at Canberra, 1.45pm
ROUND NINE
Sunday, September 22: Raiders v Titans at Parramatta, 1.30pm
