Henry Hunt has heard all the talk.
A baggy green will soon be up for grabs as David Warner's imminent retirement edges closer.
Hunt is among a host of contenders lining up for first crack at the soon-to-be vacant opening position in the Australian Test team.
Cameron Bancroft, Matt Renshaw and Marcus Harris are also in the mix and unlike Hunt, the trio each boast international experience.
The former ACT Comet, however, is the youngest of the group and shapes as a stable long-term option.
Warner is expected to feature in the three-game series against Pakistan before hanging up the bat with a farewell Test at the SCG in January.
From there, however, Hunt is among the contenders for two Tests against the West Indies in Adelaide and Brisbane.
The opener is aware of the opportunity that exists, but said it's not on his mind as he looks to build on an impressive century for South Australia last week.
"Everyone's speculating about this," Hunt said. "The big thing I've got to keep doing is scoring runs. I've been out of the runs for a while up until last week.
"I've got to keep doing well for South Australia and all that other stuff is completely irrelevant for me, scoring runs for South Australia is my main priority."
Hunt sent a timely reminder to Australian selectors last week with a dominant 162 in South Australia's thrilling victory over Queensland.
Current Test opener and Bulls skipper Usman Khawaja received an up close view of the innings in the field and surely would have been impressed by what he saw from the youngster in tricky batting conditions at the Gabba.
Hunt's next chance to deliver will come on Wednesday as the Redbacks face Western Australia in Perth.
The WACA pitch is among the toughest for openers to bat on in the country, the deck renowned for producing seam-friendly conditions with the new ball.
The match shapes as a one-on-one showdown with Bancroft and both men are determined to come out on top.
For Hunt, it's another opportunity to build on the platform he laid in Brisbane last week and set his team up for victory.
"I've had some good starts but it's unfortunate when you can't get some big scores off the back of good starts," he said. "It was nice to finally go on with one last week and get 160.
"There's been a few ups and downs and some tough wickets with the new ball where it's been hard to score early so it's nice to finally go on with a start.
"It's nice at the WACA to get consistency with bounce. I've always enjoyed batting at the WACA. I've had some success there but I've also been undone by some good bowling there as well. Western Australia have some pretty good players on their list and skilful bowlers."
This week is the second last Sheffield Shield round before the competition takes a break for the Big Bash. Test hopefuls, however will have one additional chance to put their hand up in the Prime Minister's XI match at Manuka in early December.
Hunt featured in the clash last year alongside Renshaw and Harris and hopes to return to Canberra for the second-straight year.
Australian selector George Bailey declared on Monday the match is a genuine selection trial, with his panel placing heavy emphasis on performances against international opposition.
Hunt is yet to receive a call from Bailey regarding the Prime Minister's XI fixture but said the clash would provide a valuable learning experience.
"It was good last year playing against a national side in the West Indies," Hunt said. "Coming together with some of the best cricketers in the Australian domestic competitions, it was nice to rub shoulders with them.
"It's a great experience playing at that level and you take what you can out of it, whether it batting, fielding, tactically or strategically."
