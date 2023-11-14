The silly season must be just around the corner given the number of food and drink events popping up in the calendar.
Here's our pick for the next couple of weeks. Book your tickets now, we might see you there.
Well the past two years haven't really been terrible for Louis Couttoupes and the team at Onzieme. Not only have they won Gourmet Traveller's best ACT restaurant award, they managed to hold on to a star in the recent Good Food Guide Awards. There'll be a birthday party of sorts on November 19, from 1pm to 6pm, with "drinks, simple food and lots of chill". There's also something about gerbils and spaghetti beavers?
Speaking of birthdays, I feel old knowing Kita is turning five. They'll shut down the whole of Narrabundah, well a bit of Boolimba Street, for a Block Party on Sunday, November 26. There'll be food, drinks, live music and plenty of good vibes. Keep an eye on socials for more details.
Head to the Alliance Francaise in Turner for the yearly Beaujolais Wine Tasting on November 16, from 7.30pm. Fromagers d'Affinois have prepared a delicious cheese plate as an accompaniment.
Non AF members, $75. We're predicting beaujolais might be the wine of summer.
Hot off their best new restaurant award Such and Such is offering an express lunch where they promise to have you in and out in an hour.
$50 gets you an appellation oyster with sherry vinegar; school prawns and cashews, fried and coated in 666 spice; oxtail orange and ginger stuffed pierogi with parmesan; and a Newcastle Greens gem lettuce salad. Who needs the long lunch?
If you're concerned about where your food comes from, and we all should be, think about heading to Two Before 10 in Aranda for the Garden Dinner on November 25.
Enjoy a shared plate dinner featuring Aranda garden produce and Canberra District wines.
Chef will be on hand to talk you through what you are eating and answer any of your produce questions and bar staff will match up the wines.
This small group evening will be held around the Aranda Long Table with a limited number of tickets available. $140.
Head out to Bungendore on a Thursday night and perhaps you'll feel like you're in Rome instead. There's gelato from Mellabella, pizzas and other foodie delights from Capriz's Italian and Italian bubbles and spritz from The House of Bubbles. Gelato from 3.30pm - a perfect after-school treat - and more from 4pm. Head to 59 King St, Bungendore. Continues until Christmas.
