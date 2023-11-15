The Australian Public Service Commission is considering diversity targets and more transparent recruitment processes, as it responds to reports of racism across federal government agencies.
The commission on Wednesday released a consultation paper on the Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) strategy, admitting the APS was failing to meet a basic responsibility of ensuring safe, fair and inclusive workplaces for all staff.
In a survey of 843 staff as well as one-on-one interviews, public servants reported experiences of discrimination and racism across the service, as well as barriers to promotions into the most senior ranks.
The commission identified feedback had illustrated a status quo in which cultural, linguistic and racial difference are framed "as a deviation from the 'norm' which needs to be altered or managed".
Greens spokesperson on anti-racism Mehreen Faruqi, who called on Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher to commit to the strategy in January, welcomed the progress, but said it was "a crying shame they have failed up to now to provide a workplace that is safe and free from racism".
"I can closely relate to the APS employees' experiences of being spoken down to, ignored in meetings, and our identities being reduced to stereotypes," Senator Faruqi said.
"As a person of colour this is sadly often our lot in Australia."
The survey of more than 800 staff showed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff reported discrimination at the highest rate, of 23 per cent, followed by employees Maori, Melanasian, Papuan, Micronesian and Polynesian descent, with 16 per cent reporting racist incidents.
While those surveyed were asked about their perceptions of discrimination, the Public Service Commission acknowledged "the feedback points to racism".
Anonymous quotes given in one-on-one interviews with staff and external organisations, provide insight into the types of discrimination public servants report at work.
"Despite my qualifications and work experience, I am frequently spoken down to, ignored in meetings and do not have my contributions valued," one interviewee said.
The Public Service Minister said she wanted the service "to be a model employer, a workplace where people from all backgrounds are valued and can progress their careers."
"That is why I tasked the Australian Public Service Commission ... with developing this Strategy, to focus on actions that can make the biggest difference for Australians from CALD backgrounds," Senator Gallagher said.
The commission has proposed agencies identify and implement targets for the representation of CALD staff as a priority, alongside a suite of other measures to be applied in the short-, medium- and long-term.
The APS already has a target of 5 per cent First Nations representation by 2025.
The strategy also proposes rolling out "walk-in-the-shoes'' training sessions.
These would showcase the "life experiences, contributions and sacrifices CALD people make as first or second generation migrants, in establishing themselves as Australians".
Recruitment processes were perceived as "predicated on candidates presenting as non-CALD", and should also be improved, including by increasing transparency, with candidates to be provided with the selection panel's assessment or feedback upon request.
Diversity on recruitment panels should also be boosted where possible, while the recruitment process should be reviewed in consultation with diversity groups.
The commission also proposed senior leaders develop and demonstrate "a charter of what a professional, constructive and culturally respectful workplace is and what it is not", following consultation with diversity groups.
Senator Faruqi commended staff who reported racism and discrimination and urged the commission to implement mandatory anti-racism training, as well as ditch Harmony Day. The deputy leader of the Greens said the day "whitewashes racism".
"It is shocking that people of colour who work in an organisation like the APS are being harmed by racism and discrimination and yet I had to push for months before this strategy was even prioritised," she said.
"We should expect a lot better from an employer like the APS."
The commission's "long list" of proposals is open for consultation until 5pm on December 15. More information is available here.
Assistant Public Service Minister Patrick Gorman urged the public to weigh in on the strategy.
"Our mission is to set the APS as an example of equity, inclusion, and diversity," he said.
"Your invaluable feedback on the proposed actions will sharpen our focus and enhance our ability to achieve the goals," Mr Gorman said.
