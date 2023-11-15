The Canberra Times
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Canberra

APSC's plan to respond to racism with new strategy

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
November 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian Public Service Commission is considering diversity targets and more transparent recruitment processes, as it responds to reports of racism across federal government agencies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.