Get your skates on, literally, and head into Braddon on November 26 for the Sustainable Travel Street Party.
It's an ACT government-supported event designed to celebrate sustainable and active travel in the territory but there'll be so much more on offer.
The Forage, Canberra's own community driven street food festival, will set up in Braddon for the first time. Its Dairy Road Precinct events are always one of the most popular dates on the calendar. In June, hundreds of people enjoyed the Winter Solstice event, the first event post Covid.
Forage founder Belinda Neame said she was excited to introduce the event to Braddon.
"The Canberra food scene is ever-changing and we love bringing people together to enjoy everything our city has to offer," she says.
"We can't wait to see Braddon brimming with people ready to discover restaurants and hidden food gems from cherished local establishments to exciting new ventures."
The Forage is set to feature an extensive line-up of more than 20 vendors, including both established favourites and exciting newcomers. Attendees can expect to enjoy a wide range of offerings from bao to burgers, French treats to fine dining.
Some vendors already on board include Super Bao, The Meat Wizard, Le Petit Breton, Octoball Canberra, Little Wu Jian Bing, Papa Laci The Langos Man, BZ Burger and Kusukusu Buble Waffle; as well as a range of local drink producers from Quarry Hill Wines, Linear Wines to The Canberra Distillery and Lemonade by Citrus and Sugar.
Bentspoke Brewing will operate out of their normal premises at 38 Mort Street but have been granted a temporary extended license to allow patrons to take food and beverage out into other specified areas of the event space.
Neame said The Forage was proud to be part of an event that promotes not only community and local businesses, but also sustainable and active travel choices.
"It's going to be a very cool, fun party," she said.
"Free travel, good food and entertainment - what more could you want for a day in the city!"
There'll be activities and demonstrations from a variety of organisations.
The Canberra Skateboarding Association will mentor beginner skaters in the fundamentals of jumps. There'll be demo skaters hitting small ramps and grind boxes and there'll be information about their campaign on how to make Canberra a more skate-friendly city.
See-Change will bring a range of e-bikes from the Canberra Electric Bike Library for people to try out on the day, including people movers, family bikes and cargo bikes.
Representatives from Beam e-scooters and Neuron will be there to share info, tips and resources on how to bring more joy and sustainability into your life with e-scooters.
There'll also be some on-street basketball hoops for some fun times.
There'll be live music from Citizen Kay, who's launching his latest project on the day; and fan-favourite Lucy Sugerman will bring her sweet melodic pop that still packs a punch.
As well there'll be stalls from the Conservation Council ACT, the Heart Foundation, Pedal Power, Canberra by Bike, She Shapes History walks and Mindful Canberra, who'll lead small walks around Braddon.
The event is free, with plenty of bicycle parking available on site. Plus, there will be free travel to and from the street party on all Transport Canberra bus and light rail services.
