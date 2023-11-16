The Canberra Times
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Canberra

The Queanbeyan view of Zed Seselja's move across the border

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
November 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It is fair to say the good town of Queanbeyan was not overwhelmed by grateful citizens throwing their hats in the air at the possibility of a new neighbour and a new senator.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.