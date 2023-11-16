The Canberra Times
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Analysis

Pulp Fiction or bland ambition? Zed Seselja's Senate push

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
November 16 2023 - 5:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Whose chopper (Senate spot) is this?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.