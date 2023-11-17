The ACT Sport Hall of Fame inductees for 2023 have been announced, with three men given the honour.
The trio - Grant Bluett, Laurie Fisher and Graham Henstock will be honoured at a function next week, which doubles as the ACT athlete of the year awards.
Grant Bluett's life was a matter of racing and surviving.
"It was pretty extreme when I look back. I was just living one month at a time wondering when the money was going to come next," Bluett said.
But that's the price you pay when you move to Sweden to pursue life as a professional athlete in orienteering - and Bluett, who is about to be inducted into the ACT Sport Hall of Fame, wouldn't change a thing.
For six months of the year he was travelling across Europe and Asia, winning races across the world, and for the next six months he was battling to get by.
Bluett started orienteering in Sydney in 1985 and six years later travelled to Berlin for a junior world championship event. From that moment, he was hooked. He moved to Sweden in 1996 - because if he wanted to make a living out of orienteering, that was the place to be.
He would return to Canberra in 2005 with a resume including a World Games triumph in Japan in 2001. It has been hailed as the biggest upset in the history of world-level orienteering, his victory the first senior individual medal claimed by a non-European.
"I really gave it everything for eight or nine years. They're great memories," Bluett said.
Spend enough time walking around the ACT's rugby fields throughout the winter and it quickly becomes clear one man is synonymous with the sport in Canberra.
Laurie Fisher. Whether he's at Brumbies HQ keeping a close eye on the region's elite or at ANU North Oval watching his beloved Uni-Norths Owls, the legendary coach with the bucket hat and wild mane rarely misses a game.
So it's only fitting Fisher has been inducted into the ACT Sports Hall of Fame after more than four decades of contribution to the capital as a player and coach.
It's an honour Fisher holds dearly and comes as he transitions to a new phase of his career after retiring as Brumbies full-time assistant coach this season.
Fisher has been part of the furniture at the Brumbies since 2000 when he took charge of the club's academy, before being promoted to forward's coach of the top squad in 2003.
In 2005 he became the first Canberra product to coach the team, an achievement he remains proud of to this day.
"Once the game went professional, I had an aspiration to coach professionally and become the first Canberra-born Brumbies head coach," Fisher said.
"It's a piece of history that can't be beaten.
"You can only be the first once, I'm proud I was the first Canberra born and bred person to lead the organisation. Often people overlook their own backyard and I worked hard on my craft to be considered good enough at that level."
Graham "Joe" Henstock was a fixture in Canberra's sport scene.
Henstock passed away in January this year, but has been posthumously inducted to the ACT Sport Hall of Fame for his enormous contribution to hockey as an administrator, technical official, team manager, coach and umpire over more than 30 years.
His family said it is an "honour" to have Henstock remembered in such a special way by the sporting community he worked so tirelessly for over decades.
"It's very humbling to see the volume of stuff that he did," his son said.
"Hockey was dad's life. It was his biggest passion, especially in the second half of his life.
"I don't think it was ever about him, it was his passion for the sport that made him really care about everybody who was doing it, and he always wanted to do what he could to assist and support them."
